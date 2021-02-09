Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Decreased by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 153.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.76. The company had a trading volume of 111,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,208,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $66.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average is $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

