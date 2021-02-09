Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Receives $36.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

OPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist started coverage on Opthea in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Opthea in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Opthea in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Opthea in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Opthea in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

OPT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 19,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,745. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73. Opthea has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

