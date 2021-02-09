OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.77 EPS

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share.
Shares of OMF stock traded up $1.96 on Tuesday, hitting $57.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average is $38.18. OneMain has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $56.23.
In related news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,181,352.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,103,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,540,428.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $634,148.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,157,795 shares in the company, valued at $87,023,872.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About OneMain
OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.
