OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.77 EPS

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share.

Shares of OMF stock traded up $1.96 on Tuesday, hitting $57.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average is $38.18. OneMain has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $56.23.

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,181,352.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,103,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,540,428.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $634,148.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,157,795 shares in the company, valued at $87,023,872.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of OneMain from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

