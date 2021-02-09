ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Major Shareholder Buys $250,000.00 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:ONTF opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. ON24, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $81.98.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

