ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Major Shareholder Buys $250,000.00 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE:ONTF opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. ON24, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $81.98.
ON24 Company Profile
See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.