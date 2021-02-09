Omni (OMNI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $924,523.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Omni has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $924,523.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Omni has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.79 or 0.00008095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.28 or 0.00359838 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003543 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,155 coins and its circulating supply is 562,839 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

