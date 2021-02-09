OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.8% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 79,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 911,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,381,000 after buying an additional 649,649 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 80,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,677,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 98,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.73. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

