Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $216.00 at Cowen

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $191.00 to $216.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.93.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL stock opened at $212.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $105.80 and a 52 week high of $214.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.