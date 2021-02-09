OKB (OKB) Hits One Day Volume of $286.72 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. OKB has a market capitalization of $470.95 million and approximately $286.72 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OKB has traded up 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. One OKB coin can now be bought for $7.85 or 0.00016719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00054115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $485.47 or 0.01034027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.67 or 0.05364660 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00046001 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016432 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00020845 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00029724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00038846 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB (OKB) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

OKB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars.

