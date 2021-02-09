OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.89.

OGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays lowered shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of OGE stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.02. 767,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,756. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average is $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.31, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.22 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.54%.

In related news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $802,888.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,343.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Michael Sanner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,748. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,547,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,537,000 after acquiring an additional 451,796 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,089,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,650,000 after acquiring an additional 92,991 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,467,000 after acquiring an additional 155,394 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,875,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,177,000. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

