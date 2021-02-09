Ocwen Financial (OCN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

OCN opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. Ocwen Financial has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $32.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.49 million, a PE ratio of 109.83 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a current ratio of 12.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.78.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Lending segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.