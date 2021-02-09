Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) (CVE:FEO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.19

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) (CVE:FEO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.22. Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 141,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$20.40 million and a P/E ratio of -55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.19.

Get Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) alerts:

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) (CVE:FEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 170,468 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.