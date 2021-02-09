OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target Cut to $4.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OCANF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on OceanaGold from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on OceanaGold from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on OceanaGold and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on OceanaGold from $3.25 to $2.65 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OCANF stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.99.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.