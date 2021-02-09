Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Occidental Petroleum is presently focused on maintaining production and lowering outstanding debts through the proceeds of non-core asset sales. To preserve liquidity, it has lowered capital expenditure and identified new ways of reducing expenses. Permian Basin exposure continues to boost total production volumes. The company, through systematic sell-off of some non-core assets, has already achieved the 2020 divestiture target and plans to divest more assets in first half of 2021. Shares of Occidental have outperformed the industry in the past three months. However, it faces the risk of cost overruns and interruptions due to delays in drilling and approvals. High debt level amid declining commodity prices and cancellation of the African asset divestment deal will be a setback and can adversely impact its plans to lower debts.”

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

Shares of OXY traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 736,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,513,381. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

