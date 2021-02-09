Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OXY. Zacks Investment Research cut Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Occidental Petroleum from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, 140166 raised Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.40.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:OXY opened at $25.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $43.60.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.5% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,539,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 741,714 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,512,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,308,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 69.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 731,838 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,524,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 44,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.