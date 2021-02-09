Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 83 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,433 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

V stock opened at $206.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $403.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.69. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

