Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys New Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.29.

In other news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $276.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $280.11.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.