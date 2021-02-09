Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Acquires Shares of 1,211 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $180.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $104.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.65. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,927 shares of company stock worth $10,107,912. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

