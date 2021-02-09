Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $6.02.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 108,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $567,283.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,378,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,235,838.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 169,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $929,731.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,850,948 shares in the company, valued at $92,343,195.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 843,775 shares of company stock worth $4,600,469. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

