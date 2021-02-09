O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 2,901 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 490,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 856,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 6,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $140.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Independent Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

