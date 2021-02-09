O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the quarter. O-I Glass accounts for approximately 0.9% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of O-I Glass worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,058,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,796,000 after acquiring an additional 788,293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,575,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,060,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 132,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,276,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after buying an additional 130,009 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OI. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UFS lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

OI traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,210. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $13.87.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

