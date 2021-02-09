NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,404,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $30,313,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of NVR by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,223,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

In other NVR news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 850 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,180.01, for a total value of $3,553,008.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,932,736.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 183 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,281.64, for a total value of $783,540.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,174.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,746 shares of company stock worth $11,990,416 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. UBS Group started coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,944.50.

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,740.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4,236.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,128.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,043.01 and a 52-week high of $4,806.54.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $64.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.