NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Holdings Lessened by Smead Capital Management Inc.

Smead Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. NVR comprises 6.1% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $105,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NVR by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,691,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in NVR by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NVR by 8,069.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,332,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,944.50.

Shares of NVR stock traded down $62.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4,678.00. The company had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,450. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4,236.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,128.80. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,043.01 and a twelve month high of $4,806.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $64.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,180.01, for a total transaction of $3,553,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,932,736.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,281.64, for a total transaction of $783,540.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,174.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,746 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,416. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

