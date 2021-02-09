Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 1st

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

NXP stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $18.89.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

