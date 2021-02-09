Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 1st

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17.
About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund
