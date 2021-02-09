Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

NAN stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

