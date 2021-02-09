Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NNY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0255 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE NNY opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

