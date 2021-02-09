Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of NXJ stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
