Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NXJ stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

