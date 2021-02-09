Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 1st

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of JFR stock opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

