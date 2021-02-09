Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 1st

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of JFR stock opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
