Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 505.10, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

NUAN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 117,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $4,914,809.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,402,178.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $77,185.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 285,180 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,712 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

