NPCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $941.00 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last week, NPCoin has traded 4% lower against the dollar. NPCoin has a total market cap of $399,952.27 and approximately $941.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006149 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 62.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 61.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

