Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s 8th Largest Position

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,167,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,675 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 4.4% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $81,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVO shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE:NVO traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,294. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.65. The company has a market capitalization of $168.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

