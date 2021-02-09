nOS Price Reaches $0.0515 (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One nOS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00049397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.73 or 0.00178444 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00063254 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00059292 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00062166 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00193403 BTC.

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The official website for nOS is nos.io . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

