NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives $22.95 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.03. 610,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,015,828. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.99. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 19.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 378,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63,273 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,270,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 72,038 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 58,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 85.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 161,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 74,329 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.