Northcoast Research Weighs in on Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HOG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $35.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average of $32.61. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

