North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) PT Set at C$16.50 by ATB Capital

ATB Capital set a C$16.50 price target on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NOA. National Bank Financial increased their target price on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Pi Financial increased their target price on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities lowered North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.06.

Get North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) alerts:

NOA opened at C$12.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$354.04 million and a P/E ratio of 7.83. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$5.81 and a 12-month high of C$15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.95.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,421,462.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 107,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,421,462.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 130,000 shares of company stock worth $1,720,032.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.