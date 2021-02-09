Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NHYDY. BNP Paribas upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.