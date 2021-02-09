Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,160 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for 2.1% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $41,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSC traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.33. 3,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,667. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.48. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $258.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,687 shares of company stock worth $403,241. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

