Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Nordstrom from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.27.

JWN opened at $34.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $576,005.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 8.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 121.6% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 22,610 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 63,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

