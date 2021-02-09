Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €4.60 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOKIA has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.18) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €3.65 ($4.29) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays set a €3.15 ($3.71) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €3.81 ($4.48).

Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 52 week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

