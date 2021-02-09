Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 214,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,908 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Nokia were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOK. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

Nokia stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nokia Co. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

