Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.40

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.40 and traded as high as $50.81. Noah shares last traded at $50.24, with a volume of 261,454 shares changing hands.

NOAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Noah in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $126.53 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noah declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Noah by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,496,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,960,000 after buying an additional 15,864 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Noah by 30.0% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,885,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,163,000 after buying an additional 434,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Noah by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,029,000 after buying an additional 38,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Noah by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,811,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Noah by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 161,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

