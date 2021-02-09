NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PODD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 114,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 8.4% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Insulet by 18.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.11.

Shares of PODD opened at $280.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 638.40 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $298.43.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

