NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,129 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in FOX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 56,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in FOX by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOX opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $37.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

