NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,612,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,134,000 after acquiring an additional 100,903 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 50.5% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,122,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,091,000 after acquiring an additional 376,589 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,006,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 829,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,769,000 after acquiring an additional 44,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 793,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,672,000 after acquiring an additional 28,446 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $91.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.97 and its 200-day moving average is $84.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.53.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.