NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.91.

Shares of BMRN opened at $86.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.86 and a 200-day moving average of $85.30. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $68.25 and a one year high of $131.95. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $712,388.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,979,128.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,515. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.