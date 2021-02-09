NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,814 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 25,964 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 65,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 23,218 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $543,201.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,276,599.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $1,256,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,914.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,916 shares of company stock valued at $9,719,024. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $52.53 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.93.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.