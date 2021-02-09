Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -1.3–1.3 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.689-73.689 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSANY. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nissan Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Nissan Motor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

NSANY traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $12.02. 97,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73. Nissan Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $1.33. Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $18.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

