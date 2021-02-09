Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 720 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,337,000 after purchasing an additional 289,897 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 36.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 645,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,261,000 after purchasing an additional 171,587 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 364,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 286,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 23.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QLYS stock opened at $126.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.50 and its 200-day moving average is $106.63. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $148.84.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $2,319,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 237,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,436,834.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $12,985,367.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,268,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,245,548.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 243,514 shares of company stock worth $23,771,143 in the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities cut shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.60.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

