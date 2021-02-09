Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,650 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 992.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Longbow Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.58.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 2.07.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

