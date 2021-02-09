Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Shares of BOOT opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $62.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 58,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total value of $3,310,001.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,057.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,225 shares of company stock valued at $9,666,973 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOOT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

